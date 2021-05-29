Brokerages Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $19.14

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWIR. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 231,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

