Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several analysts recently commented on XENT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 63,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

