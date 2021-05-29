Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after buying an additional 806,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of PM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

