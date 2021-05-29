$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce $165.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.19 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $695.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million.

VSEC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

VSE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. VSE has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 702.2% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.