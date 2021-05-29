Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $4,166.27

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,164.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amazon.com stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,223.07. 2,331,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,398.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,316.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,207.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

