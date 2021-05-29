Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $754.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.