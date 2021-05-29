Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

Movado Group stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. 191,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $643.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 22.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

