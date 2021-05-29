Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 373.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,966 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

