World Asset Management Inc Has $1.98 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

