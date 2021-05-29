FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $11,812.38 and approximately $147.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00111888 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002568 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.00700685 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

