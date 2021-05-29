Short Interest in Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Increases By 100.0%

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QEPC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 6,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Q.E.P. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.