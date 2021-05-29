Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Shares of Intellinetics stock remained flat at $$3.36 during trading on Friday. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.