Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lagardère SCA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LGDDF stock remained flat at $$25.27 on Friday. Lagardère SCA has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

