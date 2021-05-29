ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €561.45 ($660.53).

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ASML Company Profile

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.