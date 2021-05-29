Quark Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $687.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,368,484 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

