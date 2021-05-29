Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar Tree also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

