Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,087. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

