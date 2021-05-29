Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CEFC remained flat at $$10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.50. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

