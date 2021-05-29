Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CEFC remained flat at $$10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.50. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.14.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
