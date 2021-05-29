Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 164.1% in May

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the April 29th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CBDHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,065. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

