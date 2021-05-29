Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,673,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYOC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,401,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,734,086. Beyond Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

