Xponance Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,356.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,300.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,002.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

