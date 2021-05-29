Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 331,143 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,143 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

