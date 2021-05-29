Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 114,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

