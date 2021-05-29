Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

