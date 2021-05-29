HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.08 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

