Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

MOV stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,027. The company has a market cap of $643.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 22.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

