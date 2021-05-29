Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $863,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

