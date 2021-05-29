Monolith Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $2,613.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00073900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00864921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.15 or 0.09004894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00088999 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

