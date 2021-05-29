Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.43. 145,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

