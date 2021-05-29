Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.43. 145,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

