Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $99.88 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $100.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

