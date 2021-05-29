First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 344,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,938. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.