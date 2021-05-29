Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the April 29th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 122,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,796. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

