Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE DCO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

