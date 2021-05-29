Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the April 29th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 179,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

ETG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 127,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

