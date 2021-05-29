BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $845-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.73 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

