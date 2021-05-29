Thisoption (TONS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $568,240.40 and $4.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 66.8% lower against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00315644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00190702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00769742 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

