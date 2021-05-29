Summit X LLC Invests $1.17 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

FedEx stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.81. 1,022,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $126.44 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.16 and its 200-day moving average is $274.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.