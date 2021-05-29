Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 2,047 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

FDX opened at $314.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $126.44 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

