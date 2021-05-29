Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $233.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.