Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00. The company has a market capitalization of $497.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

