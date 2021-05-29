Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 229,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

