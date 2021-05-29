BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Posts Earnings Results

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.98 million for the quarter.
Shares of BQE Water stock traded down C$2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of C$35.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05. BQE Water has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.38.
BQE Water Company Profile
