BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Posts Earnings Results

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$0.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of BQE Water stock traded down C$2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of C$35.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05. BQE Water has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.38.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

