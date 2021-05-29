Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

