Reston Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.20. 936,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,237. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

