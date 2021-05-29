Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

HOLI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $817.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.92. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

