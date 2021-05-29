The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The Gap also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.16.

GPS traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,277,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Gap has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In related news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

