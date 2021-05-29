Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 37,409 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.08 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.76 and a 200-day moving average of $480.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

