Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $335.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

