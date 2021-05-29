Dego Finance Price Tops $6.49 on Exchanges (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Dego Finance has a market cap of $55.83 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.49 or 0.00018951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dego Finance

DEGO is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

