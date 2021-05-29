Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Decreases By 64.4%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,852,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 10,833,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.5 days.

Shares of BNDSF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 1,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00.

BNDSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

